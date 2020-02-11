Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Som Dutt (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Som Dutt of AAP Leading
Live election result status of Som Dutt (सोम दत्त) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Sadar Bazar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Som Dutt has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Som Dutt (सोम दत्त) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Sadar Bazar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Som Dutt has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Som Dutt is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Sadar Bazar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Service, MLA. Som Dutt's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 44 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 12 lakh which includes Rs. 12 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.1 lakh of which Rs. 1.1 lakh is self income. Som Dutt's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sadar Bazar are: Asad (BSP), Jai Parkash (BJP), Satbir Sharma (INC), Som Dutt (AAP), Virender Kumar (IND), Jai Prakash (IND), Pratap Aamzare (IND), Rajeev Kumar (IND), Somdutt (IND), Som Dutt (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Som Dutt (AAP) in 2020 Sadar Bazar elections.
-
-
-
-
