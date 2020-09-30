Somaiya Meets Governor Over Complaint Against Mayor, Minister

Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his complaint against Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and state Transport Minister Anil Parab. Somaiya has accused Pednekar and Parab, both Shiv Sena leaders, of using their political influence and grabbing government developed properties, a charge dismissed by the mayor as “baseless”.

Somaiya, who has also filed a complaint with the Nirmal Nagar police station in suburban Bandra in this regard, met the governor on Tuesday. After the meeting, the former parliamentarian claimed the governor sought details mentioned in the complaint and assured to forward it to the chief secretary.

When contacted, Pednekar said the allegations are baseless and she doesn’t have any involvement in the matter. “I am not at all involved in this. The owners of the said flats are different. No shop or house is registered in my name in the (SRA) building,” she told PTI.

She said even the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has given in writing that no flat is registered in the name of Pednekar family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor