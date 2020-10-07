Somaiya Meets Mumbai Top Cop Over Woman's Death In Nullah

Mumbai: Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has assured probe by a senior officer into the recent death of a woman after she fell into an open drain in suburban Ghatkopar. The body of Sheetal Bhanushali was found floating in the Arabian Sea off the Haji Ali Dargah coast on Monday morning, two days after she fell into the open drain.

“I met police commissioner Param Bir Singh with Jitesh Dama Bhanushali, husband of Sheetal who drowned in a BMC nullah in Asalfa area. “I am assured of investigation by a senior IPS officer to find out the reason behind her death with a possibility of criminal negligence,” Somaiya said in a message.

