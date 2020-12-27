Some Builders in Maha Getting Windfall Gains Amid Pandemic, Fadnavis Writes CM Uddhav

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged some builders were getting windfall gains at the cost of the exchequer due to the state government's policies to mitigate the economic downturn from the coronavirus -induced lockdown, and threatened to move the Bombay High Court over it. Fadnavis, in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said he supported steps to boost demand amid the outbreak with decisions like rationalisation of stamp duty, ready reckoner rates and premium.

"However, under the garb of reduction for rationalisation, windfall gains cannot be allowed to a handful few. I am therefore purposefully writing this letter to you in English because in case no corrective action is taken by you despite being made aware, I will be compelled to file a PIL in the Bombay High Court," the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly wrote. The former chief minister also claimed the recommendations of the committee formed under HDFC co-founder Deepak Parekh to seek suggestions to revive the ailing real estate sector were being implemented selectively without considering their real effect.

"It seems certain vested interests have colluded for the purpose of extending benefits to a few handful parties at the expense of the state exchequer. The actions of the state government must be free from the vice of arbitrariness and must conform to Article 14 of the Constitution," he stated.