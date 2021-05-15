india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Some Cases of 'Black Fungus' Seen in Kerala, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan
1-MIN READ

Some Cases of 'Black Fungus' Seen in Kerala, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Also known as black fungus, the infection has been found in some recovering and recovered coronavirus patients from some states. As many as 52 people have died due to mucormycosis in Maharashtra since the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said some instances of mucormycosis, a rare but dangerous fungal infection, found in Maharashtra and Gujarat since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, have been reported from some parts of the state. "There have been some instances of the fungal infection, found in Maharashtra and Gujarat, in Kerala also.

State medical board has collected samples and further tests are being conducted," Vijayan told reporters here. The Infectious Disease Department of the Medical College here has also taken note of the development, he said.

Also known as black fungus, the infection has been found in some recovering and recovered coronavirus patients from some states. As many as 52 people have died due to mucormycosis in Maharashtra since the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 15, 2021, 21:14 IST