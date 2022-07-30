Some Elements Creating Conflict in Name of Religion, Ideology, Says NSA Doval; Sufi Cleric Calls for Ban on PFI

A resolution to ban organisations, such as Popular Front of India (PFI) and any other group involved in “anti-national activities and creating discord”, was made at an interfaith conference on Thursday where national security adviser Ajit Doval warned that there were anti-social elements in India trying to create conflict in the name of religion and ideology. Sufi cleric Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty, meanwhile, called for a ban on radical organisations, including the PFI.

Doval said, “Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that’s vitiating the progress of India. They’re creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology, it’s affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too.”

The NSA made the comments at the ‘Interfaith Conference for Communal Harmony’ organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) in Delhi, which was attended by religious heads to discuss peace and unity. The conference passed a resolution to ban organisations like the PFI. “Organisations in anti-national activities and creating discord among citizens must be banned and action initiated against them as per law of the land: Resolution taken unanimously in the interfaith dialogue in the presence of NSA

Doval said the whole country was affected when some with vested interests tried to divide Indians on the basis of faith and religion. “Our country is progressing today. Some people with vested interests try to divide the country. We all have to work together for harmony and peace and should have a common emotion to keep our country united,” he added.

The national security adviser said there was largely an atmosphere of conflict around the world and India’s progress will benefit people from all religions, but only if its people stayed united despite attempts by anti-social elements to divide them. “We will sail together and we will sink together,” Doval added.

In the presence of Doval, Sufi cleric Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty said extremist and radical organisations, such as the Popular Front of India (PFI), should be banned. Chisty, also the AISSC chairperson, said it was the need of the hour to rein in and ban radical organisations, be it any.

“…we condemn when an incident occurs. It’s time to do something. Need of the hour to rein in and ban radical organisations. Be it any radical organisation, including PFI, they should be banned if there is evidence against them…” he added.

Instead of being mute spectators, we have to work on the ground on our differences along with strengthening our voices.We’ve to make every sect of India feel that we are a country together, we are proud of it & that every religion can be professed with freedom here:NSA Ajit Doval

