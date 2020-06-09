Some Empanelled private Hospitals 'Refusing Admission' to DGEHS Beneficiaries: Delhi Govt

Authorities of the Delhi heath department on Tuesday said it has been brought to their notice that some of the Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS)-empanelled private hospitals are allegedly denying admission to beneficiaries who are either positive or suspected cases of COVID-19, unless they deposit a "hefty amount".







Taking note of the matter, the Directorate General of Heath Services of the Delhi government has reiterated that empanelled hospitals should adhere to all the terms of the agreement and provide treatment for all ailments, including COVID-19.







The DGHS had last month issued an order to reserve 20 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients in nursing homes and private hospitals which have a strength of 50 or more beds.







The DGHS in its order on Tuesday said it has come to its notice that some of the private hospitals who have been authorised to treat COVID-19 patients, are "refusing admission and treatment of DGEHS beneficiaries who are suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, unless they deposit a hefty amount prior to admission."







It said, Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) beneficiaries are being charged "as per normal rates" instead of the DGEHS-approved rates, and pensioner beneficiaries are being "denied entitled cashless treatment".







Denying admission to the beneficiaries causes unnecessary delay in treatment and harassment, it added.







"The Directorate has taken it seriously as a deviation from the terms of agreement, and it is therefore reiterated that the empanelled hospitals should adhere to all the terms of the agreement and provide treatment for all ailments, including COVID-19," the order said.







Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000, and the death toll due to the disease to 874, authorities said.