'Some Governors Trying to Run Parallel Administrations': Bengal Speaker Reacts to Political Drama in Maha
West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee's comment came ahead of the scheduled speech of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government.
File photo of Biman Banerjee. (Image : Youtube)
Kolkata: West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday said the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reflects the "beauty of democracy" at a time when certain governors are trying to run parallel administrations.
"Just came to know Maharashtra Chief Minister has resigned. This is the beauty of democracy," he said. Fadnavis announced his resignation on Tuesday, three days after he was sworn in, saying the BJP no longer has the majority.
Fadnavis made the announcement ahead of the Wednesday floor test as directed by the Supreme Court. Banerjee was addressing the special session of West Bengal assembly on 'Constitution Day' to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.
"We have seen in recent times how certain governors have been trying to run parallel administration," he said without naming anyone.
Banerjee's remark on the political scenario in Maharashtra came ahead of the scheduled speech of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government in the state for a while now, on the occasion.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PBL Auction: PV Sindhu, Tai Tzu Ying Fetch Joint Highest Rs 77 Lakh
- Buying a New FASTag For Your Car Before December 1? Here Are The Options And Offers
- Chennaiyin FC Supporters Supermachans Receive Youth For A Change Award For Contribution to Social Causes
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing