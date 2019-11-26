Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Some Governors Trying to Run Parallel Administrations': Bengal Speaker Reacts to Political Drama in Maha

West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee's comment came ahead of the scheduled speech of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
'Some Governors Trying to Run Parallel Administrations': Bengal Speaker Reacts to Political Drama in Maha
File photo of Biman Banerjee.

Kolkata: West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday said the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reflects the "beauty of democracy" at a time when certain governors are trying to run parallel administrations.

"Just came to know Maharashtra Chief Minister has resigned. This is the beauty of democracy," he said. Fadnavis announced his resignation on Tuesday, three days after he was sworn in, saying the BJP no longer has the majority.

Fadnavis made the announcement ahead of the Wednesday floor test as directed by the Supreme Court. Banerjee was addressing the special session of West Bengal assembly on 'Constitution Day' to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

"We have seen in recent times how certain governors have been trying to run parallel administration," he said without naming anyone.

Banerjee's remark on the political scenario in Maharashtra came ahead of the scheduled speech of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government in the state for a while now, on the occasion.

