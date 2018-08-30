Some of the Arrested Activists Are 'Naxal Mentors': Telangana BJP

Some of the five Left-leaning activists arrested by the Pune police in a case relating to the Bhima-Koregaon violence are naxal mentors, the Telangana BJP unit alleged today, rejecting suggestions in some quarters it is a crackdown on political dissent.Party spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao alleged that some of the arrested are certainly "naxal mentors" who are "wearing a faade of intellectuals and professionals for decades," but did not specify the individuals he was referring to.Telugu poet Varavara Rao was picked up by Pune police in Hyderabad, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, Vernon Gonsalves in Mumbai, Arun Ferreira in Chhattisgarh and Gautam Navlakhain Delhi."Violence in Bhima Koregaon incidents were plotted and executed under the mentorship of a few of these mentors; some of the arrested are also part of that investigation by law enforcement agencies," Rao alleged.He rejected suggestions in some quarters that the police action is a crackdown on political dissent."When investigative agencies are charging these individuals under sections of law through court monitored legal process, how is it partisan and vengeful? How is it stifling the voices of the political opponents? BJP does not consider them as political opponents; we consider them asopponents of Indian democracy, Indian Constitution, Indian integrity and sovereignty," Rao said.He also said the Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Left party leaders are giving a political spin to a regular law enforcement and investigation process under the provisions of law of the land. In 1971, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi launched "Operation Steeplechase" killing hundreds of naxal and arresting over 20,000 suspects, he claimed.Rahul Gandhi should learn from his predecessors the responsibilities of being in governance, Rao said, adding, he cannot make "off the cuff remarks on every act of the government and try to extract some political juice."He also charged Left parties with having no respect for the Constitution, democracy, elected government and law of the land."However, this cannot go on in the largest democracy in the world. This government will not keep quiet, if they are trying to poison a few sections of the society and disturb communal harmony," the BJP leader said.Extreme Left wing parties are scared that their real agenda to destabilise India is being exposed.Some of these people are being investigated for their role in plotting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assassination too, he alleged."I challenge Rahul Gandhi to make a statement that it's illegal to investigate an assassination plot of a sitting Prime Minister of this nation, let him make a statement in public. Let him not hide behind petty and convenient political statements," Rao added.