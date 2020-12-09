News18 Logo

Some of Those Involved in Killing of Iranian Nuclear Scientist Arrested, Says Official

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. (Image: Wikipdeia)

Amir-Abdollahian said that the perpetrators of this assassination, some of whom have been identified and even arrested by the security services, will not escape justice.

Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.

”The perpetrators of this assassination, some of whom have been identified and even arrested by the security services, will not escape justice,” ISNA quoted Amir-Abdollahian as telling Iran’s Arabic-language Al Alam TV.


