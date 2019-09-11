Take the pledge to vote

Some People are Irritated When They Hear 'Om' or 'Gau': Modi at Launch of Livestock Vaccination Drive

With 100 per cent funding from the central government till 2024, the Rs 12,652 crore National Animal Disease Control Programme (aims at vaccinating over 500 million livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against the FMD

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
Some People are Irritated When They Hear 'Om' or 'Gau': Modi at Launch of Livestock Vaccination Drive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mathura on Wednesday
Mathura (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating Foot and Mouth Disease and Brucellosis in livestock.

With 100 per cent funding from the central government till 2024, the Rs 12,652 crore programme aims at vaccinating over 500 million livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against the FMD.

The programme also aims at vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against Brucellosis disease.

During the launch, Modi also said the government would introduce unique tag and cards for cows. “These measures will enable India to become the leading producer of milk in the world,” he said.

“Some people get irritated when they hear the word Om, some get irritated when they hear the word gau (cow). These people imagine that we are back in the 16th Century. These people don’t understand what cattle-rearing means and how greatly it contributes to the economy of the country and its farmers,” the PM added.

Modi also launched the National Artificial Insemination Programme before interacting with farmers.

During his visit, he joined women in segregating plastic from waste at the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' programme.

