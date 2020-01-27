Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Some Political Parties Spreading Lies and Fear Over CAA, NRC to Instigate People: Ramdev

Ramdev said those trying to disturb communal harmony or the fabric of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, talking about division of the India and spreading violence are acting against the country.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Some Political Parties Spreading Lies and Fear Over CAA, NRC to Instigate People: Ramdev
Baba Ramdev at Rising India 2019.

Gorakhpur: Yoga guru Ramdev has alleged that certain political parties are acting irresponsibly and spreading fear over the amended Citizenship Act and the planned National Register of Citizens (NRC) through rumours and lies.

Interacting with reporters in Deoria on Sunday night he said attempts to disturb communal harmony does not suit a responsible citizen or party.

"CAA, NRC and other issues on which various things taking place in the country presently are based on lies and misunderstandings aimed at instigating people by creating fear in their minds. This is an irresponsible act by some political parties," Ramdev said.

"This country does not belong to any particular party or to (Narendra) Modiji, Yogi (Adityanath) ji or Amit Shah. It is a country of all Indians."

Those trying to disturb communal harmony or the fabric of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, talking about division of the India and spreading violence are acting against the country and it does not suit a responsible citizen or party, he said.

"I believe that all Muslims are not involved in it. Crores of Muslims are patriots and they too are unhappy and this is defaming them. All responsible people need to rectify this," the yoga guru said.

Ramdev, who was accompanied by noted singer Kailash Kher for Deoria Mahotsav appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Namami Gange' project and believed that the rive will become clean.

"It is a matter of faith. The river is our mother and we worship it. In other parts of the world, rivers are not worshipped but people keep these clean," he said.

Ramdev also visited the Devraha Baba sthan, a place associated with the revered Hindu saint popularly known as "ageless Yogi".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram