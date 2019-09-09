Some Private Hospitals in Telangana Not Reporting about 'Notifiable Disease' Dengue: Report

One of the common questions that people of Telangana have been raising is about the actual number of dengue cases in the state. The Telangana Health Department officials have reported 2,500 dengue cases from January 1 to September 3, however, there has been doubts regarding the numbers.

According to a report by The Hindu, it turns out that some of the private hospitals in the state are not reporting dengue cases they attend to. Dengue is a notifiable disease and any case of the vector-borne disease should have to be reported to government health department. “A few hospitals are not notifying the cases,” an official quoted as saying by the daily.

According to The Hindu, communication to all private hospital managements has been sent by Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday that stated that all ‘Notifiable Diseases’ have to be notified every day through ebirth.Telangana.gov.in.

Citing the State Public Health Act 1939 and the State Municipalities Act 1965, G Srinivasa Rao said that it is compulsory for all the public as well as private hospitals to notify certain diseases immediately after they are confirmed in the hospital.

“In terms of the provisions of these acts, all the public and private hospitals in the State of Telangana are hereby instructed to notify all Notifiable Diseases everyday as and when they are confirmed by a laboratory test,” Dr Srinivasa stated, adding any deviations will be dealt with as per provisions of the Acts.

A monsoon disease, dengue, is spread from a bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito which breeds in stagnant water. Symptoms of this viral fever include fever, rash, joint and muscle pain, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea and vomiting, swollen glands. The symptoms usually last for 2-7 days, after an incubation period of 4-10 days after the bite from an infected mosquito.

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever and people facing any of the symptoms must visit to a nearby doctor or hospital to get required tests done.

A person diagnosed of dengue should take adequate rest and drink plenty of fluids. Paracetamol can be taken to bring down fever and relief in joint pains. However, aspirin or ibuprofen should not be taken by a person when he/she tests positive of dengue as it can increase the risk of bleeding.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.