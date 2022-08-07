Some Shanties Catch Fire in Mumbai's Reay Road Area, No Casualty

A fire engulfed around nine shanties in a slum in Reay Road area of Mumbai on Sunday evening, but nobody was injured in the incident, an official said. The blaze erupted around 7.21 pm in a hutment near Mariam temple at Ganesh Nagar in Kaula Bunder area, he said.

"The fire engulfed around nine shanties with ground plus one-storey structure. Electric wiring, doors and windows, plastic sheets, clothes and some other household items at these places were damaged in the blaze, but no casualty was reported," he said, adding that the fire was extinguished around 10 pm. After the fire broke out, personnel of police department, fire brigade, staff of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) as well as ambulances were rushed to the site. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said.

