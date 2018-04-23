Somebody in Prison Trying to Kill Me: Indrani Mukerjea Tells CBI Court

In a sensational claim, Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and witness in the Karti Chidambaram case, on Monday told the Special CBI court that she fears for her life and that somebody in the prison is trying to kill her.This statement from Indrani comes two weeks after she was hospitalised in JJ Hospital for alleged drug overdose.While speculations were doing the rounds that she may have eaten something outside the court premises or may have deliberately overdosed herself, Indrani tells the court that she did not eat anything outside and that she was given food and medicines inside the prison premises by the concerned jail staff and officials.After the day's proceedings in the Sheena Bora trial ended, after getting permission from the judge, Indrani went up to the witness box and said, "I did not meet anybody apart from my lawyers on that day since I was in the court for the trial during the day. I was fasting during the day. I entered the prison from court at around 4:45pm. I broke the fast with a bowl of Dal in the evening in the prison. I felt a bit drowsy and then at around 7 30, I was given a medicine in the evening after which I lost consciousness."She went on to say that similar incident has happened last time when she was hospitalised in October 2015 for an overdose on the same drug."I won't be able to deal with this again. I'm constantly looking over my shoulder about what is going to happen to me next. I don't know if it was the daal or the medicine but somebody in prison is trying to kill me," she said.She informed the court that she has given her statement to IG prisons and a copy of the statement is with her lawyer which will be submitted to the court.In June 2017, Indrani alleged that she was roughed up by jail officials when inmates protested the death of a 45-year-old woman prisoner Shetye.At the time, Indrani had filed an application before the special CBI court that she was threatened of sexual assault by the jail staff. She told the court that Manjula Shetye, who died in prison, was tortured by the prison's women staffers. She said that she too faced injuries after the police beat up the women prisoners when they resorted to protest.Indrani was allegedly instrumental in leading the protest of the women inmates after Shetye's death.Indrani Mukerjea is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla prison.