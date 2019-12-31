Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Somesh Kumar Appointed New Telangana Chief Secretary

Somesh Kumar, who is presently serving as Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), will have a tenure up to December 31, 2023.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Somesh Kumar Appointed New Telangana Chief Secretary
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao with new Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (News18)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar as the new Chief Secretary to the government. He succeeds Shailendra Kumar Joshi who is retiring on Tuesday.

Somesh Kumar, who is presently serving as Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), will have a tenure up to December 31, 2023. “The state government has taken this decision as Somesh Kumar will have a long term to serve and it will offer stability,” a CMO release said.

Kumar’s retirement would be coterminous with the end of the present term of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led government in 2023.

Kumar, a native of Bihar, had started his career as a sub-collector for Bodhan. He had been a commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), secretary to various departments and collector for different districts.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to appoint the outgoing Chief Secretary Joshi as Advisor to the government on irrigation matters.

Joshi would serve as 'Irrigation Advisor' to the state government, the release added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram