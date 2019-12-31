Somesh Kumar Appointed New Telangana Chief Secretary

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar as the new Chief Secretary to the government. He succeeds Shailendra Kumar Joshi who is retiring on Tuesday.

Somesh Kumar, who is presently serving as Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), will have a tenure up to December 31, 2023. “The state government has taken this decision as Somesh Kumar will have a long term to serve and it will offer stability,” a CMO release said.

Kumar’s retirement would be coterminous with the end of the present term of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led government in 2023.

Kumar, a native of Bihar, had started his career as a sub-collector for Bodhan. He had been a commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), secretary to various departments and collector for different districts.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to appoint the outgoing Chief Secretary Joshi as Advisor to the government on irrigation matters.

Joshi would serve as 'Irrigation Advisor' to the state government, the release added.

(With inputs from PTI)

