Somesh Kumar Appointed New Telangana Chief Secretary
Somesh Kumar, who is presently serving as Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), will have a tenure up to December 31, 2023.
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao with new Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (News18)
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar as the new Chief Secretary to the government. He succeeds Shailendra Kumar Joshi who is retiring on Tuesday.
Somesh Kumar, who is presently serving as Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), will have a tenure up to December 31, 2023. “The state government has taken this decision as Somesh Kumar will have a long term to serve and it will offer stability,” a CMO release said.
Kumar’s retirement would be coterminous with the end of the present term of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led government in 2023.
Kumar, a native of Bihar, had started his career as a sub-collector for Bodhan. He had been a commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), secretary to various departments and collector for different districts.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to appoint the outgoing Chief Secretary Joshi as Advisor to the government on irrigation matters.
Joshi would serve as 'Irrigation Advisor' to the state government, the release added.
(With inputs from PTI)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dale Steyn Had the Perfect Clap Back to Indian Fan Mocking South Africa's Test Victory
- Fleabag to Mrs Maisel to Typewriter: Here are Our Favourite Web Shows of 2019
- Krishna Shroff Expresses Love for Boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger Calls Him 'Poor Guy'
- Year in Review: Microsoft in 2019 Was All About Microsoft in 2020
- From Kabir Singh to Housefull 4, These Sexist Film Dialogues from 2019 Need to be Cancelled