'Something Has Happened': Rajnath Singh Hints at Cross-Border Action on Surgical Strikes Anniversary
Rajnath Singh further said that he had asked the BSF personnel not to fire first as "Pakistan is our neighbour". "However, if firing starts from across the border, I told jawans to hit back hard and not count the number of bullets fired," he added.
New Delhi: As the government is celebrating the second anniversary of surgical strikes, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has hinted at another attack on the Pakistani targets across the border to avenge the brutal killing of a BSF trooper in unprovoked firing by the neighbours.
"Kuchh hua hai, main bataunga nahin. Theek thaak hua hai. Vishwas rakhna theek thaak hua hai do teen din pehle. Aur aage bhi dekhiyega kya hoga. (Something has happened. I won't reveal it now. Something big has happened. Trust me, something really big has happened two-three days ago. And you will also see what happens in future)," Singh said in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday during the unveiling of Bhagat Singh's statue.
The home minister made the remark in reference to the killing of Narendra Singh on the International Border in Samba district. A Times of India report quoted its sources as saying that Pakistan had indeed suffered significant casualties in the heavy retaliatory shelling.
Singh further said that he had asked the BSF personnel not to fire first as "Pakistan is our neighbour". "...Lekin ek bhi goli agar udhar se chal jaati hai to phir apni goliyon ko matt gin'na (However, if firing starts from across the border, I told jawans to hit back hard and not count the number of bullets fired)," he added.
The second anniversary of the 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) is being observed as ‘Parakram Parv’.
Events during the three-day commemoration are being held at 53 locations in 51 cities across the nation, including Delhi, Chandigarh and Jodhpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event organised by the Konark Corps at the Jodhpur Military Station, and visited the Konark War Memorial where he laid a wreath and signed the visitors book on Friday.
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. In the visitor's book, Modi wrote: "Our country is proud of our forces who are purely dedicated to the security of our motherland".
On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launchpads across the LoC in retaliation to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month in which 18 Indian soldiers were killed. The Army had said its special forces inflicted "significant casualties" on terrorists waiting there to cross into Indian territory.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
