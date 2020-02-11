Somnath Bharti (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Somnath Bharti of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

A former lawyer practising at the Supreme Court of India, Somnath Bharti was first elected MLA in 2013 representing Malviya Nagar. He was made cabinet minister for Law, Tourism, Administrative reforms, Art and Culre of Delhi in the first AAP government. He spent most of his childhood at Hisua Bazar in Nawada and went to Patna for intermediate education. He completed his law from Delhi University. Bharti is also involved in activism and has advocated in matters of right to education.

Somnath Bharti is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Malviya Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Lawyer & MLA. Somnath Bharti's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 45 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1.4 crore which includes Rs. 42.5 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 6.4 lakh of which Rs. 6.4 lakh is self income. Somnath Bharti's has total liabilities of Rs. 20.9 lakh.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 6 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Malviya Nagar are: Neetu Verma Soin (INC), Shailender Singh (BJP), Somnath Bharti (AAP), Gyan Chand Gautam (BSP), Mobin Ali (SS), Kamal Singh (IND).

