Somnath Bharti’s Labrador Don, Once Accused in Domestic Violence Case, Dies

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's pet Labrador Don, who made headlines for reportedly biting his wife in a widely watched marital discord, died Sunday night.Bharti shared the news on Twitter. "Don came to me as 3 weeks puppy in 2003 n left on 16.07.2018 at little after 12 midnight," he said.The 16-year-old canine died at the AAP leader's residence and was cremated at a pet crematorium in Chhatarpur this morningDon was in the news in 2015 as Mr Bharti's wife Lipika accused him of torture, including unleashing the Labrador at her.The police had claimed that Don was crucial to establishing Lipika's charges against the AAP's Malviya Nagar MLA. The dog was taken into custody to ascertain the allegations against Mr Bharti, but was later given a clean chit by a city court.News channels played footage of Don accompanying his master during his frequent visits to police station in connection with the case.Even as Bharti spent time behind the bars, the pathetic condition of his pet dog due to a heart ailment was talk of the town.The AAP leader narrated the last minutes of his pet as he arrived from a trip to Chhattisgarh on Sunday. He also shared that he was advised mercy killing since Don was not keeping well for some time.