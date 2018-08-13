English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Somnath Chatterjee’s Body to be Donated for Medical Research in Kolkata
The SSKM Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday said they will ask Somnath Chatterjee's family if they want to donate his skin, too, for transplant purposes.
Police personnel pay tribute to former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee during his funeral at State Assembly in Kolkata on Monday. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
Kolkata: The body of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who passed away at the age of 89 in Kolkata on Monday, will be donated for medical research, just like fellow Communist leader and former Bengal CM, Jyoti Basu.
The SSKM Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday said they will approach the family if they want to donate his skin, too, for transplant purposes.
Speaking to the News18, Dr. Ashish Ghosal, Head of the Anatomy department and Director of Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research of SSKM, said, “His viscera will be preserved for research.”
“Somnath Chatterjee’s eyes were donated to the Belle Vue Clinic and if his family wants to donate his skin, our team of doctors are ready.”
He added, “I was there in the team when Jyoti Basu’s body was donated at our hospital. We will follow the same procedure that was followed during Jyoti Basu’s time.”
Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal (MSVP) Dr. Manimoy Bandopadhyay said, “We will take utmost care while using his body for research purposes.”
Jyoti Basu had pledged to donate his body on April 4, 2003 and wrote a letter, saying, “So far, I used to know I can serve this nation till my last breath, but now I know that I can serve the motherland even after my death.”
Chatterjee passed away around 8.15 am on Monday after his condition deteriorated following a mild heart attack on Sunday night.
He had suffered a cardiac arrest, systemic sepsis and renal failure along with respiratory problems and underlying diabetes, said a senior doctor, who was treating him.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
