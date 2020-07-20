Somvati Amavasya 2020: Date, Time and Significance of Hariyali Amavasya in Shravan

The Amavasya or new moon day falling on the day of Monday in the month of Shravan is known as Somvati Amavasya. This year, Somvati Amavasya, which is also known by other names such as Hariyali Amavasya, Darsha Amavasya and Shravan Amavasya, will fall on July 20.

As per belief, Amavasya is significant for Hindus as it is celebrated as the new moon day and several auspicious rituals are performed on this day. Amavasya tithis are also considered auspicious for performing Shraddha rituals in order to appease the ancestors. Amavasya is also known as Amavas or Amavasai.

Somvati Amavasya 2020: Date and Time

The Amavasya vrat this year falls on the third Monday of the Hindu month of Shravan and will be observed on July 20. The Somvati Amavasya tithi begins at 12:10am on July 20 and ends at 11:02pm on July 20.

Somvati Amavasya 2020: Significance and History

On the day of Somvati Amavasya, devotees worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Ganesha, Kartikeya and Nandi, also known as the vahan or vehicle of Lord Shiva.

On this day, married women worship Goddess Parvati. Many women offer sweets to the Tulsi plant and distribute 108 items to children.

It is also considered auspicious to plant saplings and trees, on the occasion of Hariyali Amavasya when one celebrates nature.

As per Hindu belief, people should offer water to Sun God and prayers to Lord Shiva and his family.