Son, Daughter-in-law Kill 70-year-old Woman in UP, Then Dispose of Body in Canal

Barabanki (UP): A 70-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her son and daughter-in-law, who then disposed of her body in a canal in Bhikharipur village here, police said on Sunday.

Premavati was allegedly killed by her son Satyanam and daughter-in-law Shanti Devi on October 22. Her younger son on October 30 filed a missing person complaint after which police started probing the matter, they said.

During investigation, Satyanam confessed to the crime and told police about the location of the body that was found on Saturday.

Police said Premavati was killed because of a land dispute with her son

