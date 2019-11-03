Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Son, Daughter-in-law Kill 70-year-old Woman in UP, Then Dispose of Body in Canal

Premavati was allegedly killed by her son Satyanam and daughter-in-law Shanti Devi on October 22. Her younger son on October 30 filed a missing person complaint after which police started probing the matter, police said.

Updated:November 3, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
Son, Daughter-in-law Kill 70-year-old Woman in UP, Then Dispose of Body in Canal
Image for representation.

Barabanki (UP): A 70-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her son and daughter-in-law, who then disposed of her body in a canal in Bhikharipur village here, police said on Sunday.

Premavati was allegedly killed by her son Satyanam and daughter-in-law Shanti Devi on October 22. Her younger son on October 30 filed a missing person complaint after which police started probing the matter, they said.

During investigation, Satyanam confessed to the crime and told police about the location of the body that was found on Saturday.

Police said Premavati was killed because of a land dispute with her son

