Son Flees Leaving 75-Year-Old Mother At Railway Station in West Bengal

A son has abandoned his 75-year-old mother at a railway station on the Sealdah-Bangaon line in West Bengal. The elderly woman had a mild fever and her son, fearing that she might have been infected Covid-19 virus, left his mother at the railway station.

The misinformation about the Covid-19 is spreading panic among people and an inhuman act has now come to the fore. People are scared of Covid-19 virus but they should know that with adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and proper treatment one can be cured. Anybody having mild fever, cough or cold may not be suffering from Covid-19.

Geeta Sarkar is a resident of Madhugarh in Dumdum area. She had a mild fever and her son found it as an excuse to abandon her. He has abandoned her at the Ashoknagar railway station. Geeta’s husband Dulal Sarkar had died many years ago and she has been living with her son since then.

Geet’s son Raju Sarkar works in a telephone company and a few days ago he left her at the police station and never returned to take her home.

While talking to news 18 Geeta Sarkar said, “My own son did not give any food to me and used to beat me. When I had a mild fever he left me here alone. I have been spending my day and night at Ashoknagar station and beg for help and food every day.”

Some of the people in the area helped the old lady with food but this could not continue for long. The old lady feels helpless and she has no idea where to go. She still hopes that one day her son will come back and take her back to their home.

