Son Hacks Father To Death With Axe in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

A 45-year-old man brutally killed his father with an axe in Machiyal village under Shahpur Police Station in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as 75-year-old Khushal Singh, who was a retired soldier of the Indian Army.

The Police have arrested the accused Sunil Kumar alias Bablu Ram. Sunil mercilessly attacked his father Khushal with an axe. Khushal was rushed to the district hospital by his family members, where he was declared brought dead.

According to the police, the reason behind the murder was a dispute between his father and son over money. Sunil had an argument with his father Khushal, which escalated to such an extent that the son, in a fit of rage, attacked his own father with an axe, resulting in his death.

Sunil is the only son of his parents. He is a married man, however, he was living separately from his wife for a long time due to a rift with her.

According to his neighbors, the accused had become alcoholic and mentally distressed due to his rift with wife. He was jobless and used to regularly fighting with his father.

The body of the victim has been sent to Dharamshala for post-mortem. The deceased has two married daughters other than the accused son Sunil.

The Police have registered a case under IPC section 302 (Punishment for murder) against the accused and gathering more information about the incident from family members and neighbours. The police also seized the axe which was used in the incident.

A senior police official said that the accused will be presented in court soon. The accused has committed a heinous crime and he will be punished under the various provisions of the law, the official said.

