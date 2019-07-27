Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Son Kills Father Over Land Dispute in Maharashtra, Police Arrests Accused for Gruesome Murder

Around 2 am on Friday, Namdeo Uravate entered his father's room and allegedly began to hit him on the head with a bamboo stick, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Son Kills Father Over Land Dispute in Maharashtra, Police Arrests Accused for Gruesome Murder
Representative Image.
Loading...

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his father to death in a gruesome manner in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Saturday.

Namdeo Uravate allegedly killed his father Dattu Uravate at Khapri village in Jhari tehsil in the early hours of Friday because the latter was not ready to give him his share in the property.

Namdeo was demanding that his father give him share in the family's land, a police official said.

The two had an argument over the issue on Thursday night before going to sleep.

Around 2 am, Namdeo entered his father's room and allegedly began to hit him on the head with a bamboo stick, the official said.

Even when his father collapsed in a pool of blood, Namdeo allegedly kept hitting him, smashing his head into pieces, he added.

After being alerted, a team of Patan police station reached the spot in the morning and arrested Namdeo.

The body was sent for autopsy to a government hospital. Further probe is on.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram