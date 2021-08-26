Son of Delhi Police Officer Overtakes Car, Opens Fire, Youth Critical

The son of a Delhi Police officer allegedly opened fire on a moving car, causing injury to youth in the Dhaula Kuan area of the national capital. The accused was under the influence of alcohol.

According to Delhi Police, “A youth was hit by a bullet in his head. The injured youth has been identified as Sandip, a resident of Noida.”

The police added that the doctor operated on the youth and took out the bullet, but his condition is still critical. “A complaint was lodged by the youth’s family members against unknown attackers,” added the police.

According to Delhi Police, soon after learning about the incident, a special team was formed to investigate and nab the criminals who carried out the shooting.

“During our probe, we learnt that the firing occurred due to road rage. The shooter opened fire at the Noida youth after he overtook the car his attacker was travelling in,” said a Delhi Police officer.

The officer added that they scrutinised CCTV footage between Dhaula Kuan and Gurgaon to identify the car shooters were travelling in.

“On scrutinising the CCTV footage, we learnt that the shooter was travelling in a Blue coloured Maruti Swift car with registration number DL 3C 6439. The car is registered under the name of a woman residing in Police Colony,” added the officer.

The Delhi Police, upon further investigating the case, found that the car on the same day met with an accident at Kalkaji.

“We have learnt that a blue coloured car was being driven by one Nitin, a resident of Kalkaji and he is the son of a Delhi Police officer,” added the officer.

Delhi Police, earlier this month, had arrested three men over an incident of road rage after a video of the assault went viral on social media. The viral video was also shared by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who also commented about the worsening law-and-order situation in the national capital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here