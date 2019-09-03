Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Son of ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi Arrested from Home in Fake Election Affidavit Case

The complaint against Amit Jogi was filed by BJP leader Sameera Paikra, who was the BJP candidate from Marwahi in the 2013 assembly polls. He has been booked under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 3, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Son of ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi Arrested from Home in Fake Election Affidavit Case
File photo of Amit Jogi
Loading...

Bilaspur: Days after a state government committee declared that former chief minister Ajit Jogi was not a tribal, his son and Janata Congress leader Amit Jogi was arrested in a fake certificate case from his residence in Bilaspur on Tuesday.

The leader was arrested amid heavy police deployment in the early hours and was met with heavy protests from his supporters, who raised slogans outside his house against the police action.

Amit said that this was an act of vendetta committed by the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the state, to prevent him from campaigning for the upcoming by-poll in Dantewada. He has been accused of offering false information about his dual citizenship in the election affidavit.

The complaint against Amit was filed by BJP leader Sameera Paikra, the BJP candidate from Marwahi in the 2013 assembly polls. He has been booked under the section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to the media, his father Ajit Jogi, termed the action against his son as a malicious. “Everyone knows that Amit was born in America and the High Court has already offered him relief in the place of birth row.”

Ajit said that he would take legal action against everyone involved in the case, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the officials concerned for their lack of “knowledge of the Constitution.”

Sameera had approached Gorela police station on February 3, alleging that Amit mentioned his birthplace as Sarbahra, Gorela and date of birth as 1978 in his election affidavit, when he was actually born in 1977 in Douglas, Texas. The HC later had dismissed her petition saying the assembly’s tenure had already expired.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram