Son of Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi Arrested in Fake Election Affidavit Case, Sent to Judicial Custody for 15 Days

Bilaspur: Days after a state government committee declared that former chief minister Ajit Jogi was not a tribal, his son and Janata Congress leader Amit Jogi was arrested in a fake certificate case from his residence in Bilaspur on Tuesday.

The leader was arrested amid heavy police deployment in the early hours and was met with heavy protests from his supporters, who raised slogans outside his house against the police action.

Amit was later denied bail and sent to judicial custody for 15 days.

Amit said this was an act of vendetta committed by the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the state to prevent him from campaigning for the upcoming by-poll in Dantewada. He has been accused of offering false information about his dual citizenship in the election affidavit.

Chhattisgarh: Police arrests Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, from his residence in Bilaspur. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/5e26dyDlBr — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

The complaint against Amit was filed by BJP leader Sameera Paikra, the BJP candidate from Marwahi in the 2013 assembly polls. He has been booked under the section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to the media, his father Ajit Jogi, termed the action against his son as a malicious. “Everyone knows that Amit was born in America and the High Court has already offered him relief in the place of birth row.”

Ajit said that he would take legal action against everyone involved in the case, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the officials concerned for their lack of “knowledge of the Constitution.”

Sameera had approached Gorela police station on February 3, alleging that Amit mentioned his birthplace as Sarbahra, Gorela and date of birth as 1978 in his election affidavit, when he was actually born in 1977 in Douglas, Texas. The HC later had dismissed her petition saying the assembly’s tenure had already expired.

