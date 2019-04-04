English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Son of Ex-JD(U) Leader Abducted for Ransom in Bihar, Found Dead
Rahul Kumar, a Class 7 student of Kendriya Vidayalya and son of late Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Surendra Patel, was abducted late on Wednesday.
Representative Image.
Patna: A 14-year-old-school student, who was abducted for a Rs 50 lakh ransom, was found murdered on Thursday in Bihar's Siwan district, police said.
His body was recovered from the Mufassil area, Siwan Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha said.
Jha said three persons have already been arrested in this connection.
"Abductors killed him fearing arrest after a search and rescue operation was launched," he said.
The victim's cousin Rajeev Ranjan informed the police that he received a call from the abductors demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. Jha corroborated it.
