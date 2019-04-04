LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Son of Ex-JD(U) Leader Abducted for Ransom in Bihar, Found Dead

Rahul Kumar, a Class 7 student of Kendriya Vidayalya and son of late Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Surendra Patel, was abducted late on Wednesday.

IANS

Updated:April 4, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
Representative Image.
Patna: A 14-year-old-school student, who was abducted for a Rs 50 lakh ransom, was found murdered on Thursday in Bihar's Siwan district, police said.

Rahul Kumar, a Class 7 student of Kendriya Vidayalya and son of late Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Surendra Patel, was abducted late on Wednesday.

His body was recovered from the Mufassil area, Siwan Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha said.

Jha said three persons have already been arrested in this connection.

"Abductors killed him fearing arrest after a search and rescue operation was launched," he said.

The victim's cousin Rajeev Ranjan informed the police that he received a call from the abductors demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. Jha corroborated it.


