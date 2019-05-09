Son of Former Assam Cong Minister ‘Thrashes’ Woman, Surrenders After a Day

Nekibur Zaman, son of former Assam minister Nurjamal Sarkar, has reportedly surrendered before the Basistha Police station after remaining absconding for a day in a case where he has been accused of thrashing a woman.Zaman, who is the managing director (MD) of Hotel Grand Majesty allegedly thrashed an employee of a chain of budget hotels in the hotel premises that is situated in Hatigaon area of the city. The cause of Zaman’s anger was allegedly because the woman was seen sitting in a sofa in front of his chair.CCTV footage reveals that the female employee was dragged and thrashed by Zaman at around 10am on Monday. Following the incident, the organization and the employee lodged a complaint under IPC sections 289 (negligent conduct), 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) at Hatigaon police station.