Son of Former Assam Cong Minister ‘Thrashes’ Woman, Surrenders After a Day
Zaman, who is the managing director (MD) of Hotel Grand Majesty allegedly thrashed an employee of a chain of budget hotels in the hotel premises that is situated in Hatigaon area of the city.
File photo of Nekibur Zaman, son of former Assam minister Nurjamal Sarkar.
Guwahati: Nekibur Zaman, son of former Assam minister Nurjamal Sarkar, has reportedly surrendered before the Basistha Police station after remaining absconding for a day in a case where he has been accused of thrashing a woman.
CCTV footage reveals that the female employee was dragged and thrashed by Zaman at around 10am on Monday. Following the incident, the organization and the employee lodged a complaint under IPC sections 289 (negligent conduct), 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) at Hatigaon police station.
