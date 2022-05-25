CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Quad#Weather
Home » News » India » Son of Puri Priest Shot Dead in Front of Odisha's Jagannath Temple
1-MIN READ

Son of Puri Priest Shot Dead in Front of Odisha's Jagannath Temple

Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh speaking to media. (Image: ANI)

Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh speaking to media. (Image: ANI)

The deceased, who was shot dead near the busy Kakudikhai Chhak in Puri, has been identified as Shivaram Patra of Taluchha Sahi.

News Desk

A servitor in the Lokanath temple in Odisha’s Puri was shot dead by another priest outside the Jagannath temple on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, who was shot dead near the busy Kakudikhai Chhak in Puri, has been identified as Shivaram Patra of Taluchha Sahi.

“Prime accused has been detained. Prima facie personal enmity is the motive behind the murder. Probe on,” Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh told news agency ANI.

The police have detained the accused identified as Chandan Barik and have also seized the weapon of offence.

The reason behind the murder has been ascertained, as per preliminary inquiry by the police, as personal enmity.

“Interrogation of the prime accused who is about 21 years old has already started,” Singh added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 25, 2022, 07:21 IST