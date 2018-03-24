GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Joins Hizbul Mujahideen, Image With AK-47 Goes Viral

Sehrai was on March 19 appointed chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir, replacing Syed Ali Shah Geelani who held the post for 15 years.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2018, 8:01 PM IST
This image of Junaid Ashraf is being circulated on social media.
Srinagar: The son of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, the newly elected chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, has reportedly joined the Hizbul Mujahideen, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday.

"Junaid Ashraf, the 26-year-old son of Sehrai, has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group," a police official said.

Sehrai was on March 19 appointed chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir, replacing Syed Ali Shah Geelani who held the post for 15 years.

The police official said Junaid Ashraf had been missing since this Friday’s prayers.

“A photo of Junaid Ashraf holding an AK 47 assault rifle and wearing an armor vest went viral on social media today,” the official said.

The photo caption read "Junaid Ashraf, who has a master's degree in business administration from Kashmir University, has been code-named Amaar Bhai", the official said.

Junaid Ashraf's family had lodged a missing report with the police earlier on Saturday.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
