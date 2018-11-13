English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Son Stabs Father for Thrashing Mother and Siblings in Delhi's Sultanpuri
The accused boy is a school dropout while his father works as a labourer in Mundka.
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his father twice to stop him from beating his mother and siblings in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said Tuesday.
According to police, the victim, a 40-year-old man, was allegedly inebriated and was thrashing his wife and children when his minor son picked up a knife and stabbed him twice in the chest.
The neighbours alerted the police about the incident, following which the victim was rushed to a hospital where his condition was last said to be stable, police said.
The accused boy is a school dropout while his father works as a labourer in Mundka. The boy's mother works in a shoe factory.
