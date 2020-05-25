INDIA

1-MIN READ

Son, Wife of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor's Advisor Test Covid-19 Positive

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The advisor to Lt Governor G C Murmu has gone into self-quarantine at the super-speciality hospital in Reasi district where his son and wife are being kept at an isolation ward, officals said.

  • PTI city
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
The son and wife of an advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

The advisor to Lt Governor G C Murmu has gone into self-quarantine at the super-speciality hospital in Reasi district where his son and wife are being kept at an isolation ward, they said.

The officials said the advisor's wife and son had returned from Delhi a few days back and were staying at a guest house.

The results of their samples came on Sunday night and they had tested positive for the disease, theys said.

The advisor's samples have been sent for testing.

Contact tracing is also being done at the guest house and samples will be collected, the officials said.


