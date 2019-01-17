Sonada Ekadashi 2019: Read Here to Know About Its Significance and Rituals

Sonada Ekadashi, which falls in the month of Paush, is going to be celebrated on January 17 on Thursday this year. On this day, believers keep a fast to pray for having children. According to the tradition, if people who face problems in giving birth fast today, then all their problems are redressed.Devotees pray to Lord Krishna on this day and do puja after fasting. The word “Sonada” means “the giver of a child".According to the legend, in ancient times there was a king, Mahishat who ruled a mighty kingdom. However, the king was deeply unhappy as he couldn’t give birth to a son. As many years passed, the king and queen turned sadder.In the same worry, one day King Suketumman boarded his horse and headed towards the forest. When he reached there, he began to feel thirsty and approached a lake to drink water. Here the king saw, the Sarovar also has the Ashrams of the Rishis and there also dwells a Sage-Muni in Vedpath. After drinking water, the king reached the ashram and bowed to the rishis.When the king asked why the sages had gathered in the forest, they told him that they have come to take a holy bath of Magh Mass. The sages also told the King that whoever fasts on this day is blessed with a son.After this, the king returned to his kingdom and started the fast of Sona Ekadashi. Soon after, the Queen became pregnant and gave birth to a son. ​