Sonali Phogat Case: Confidential Report Sent to Haryana Police; Goa Team in Hisar Amid Call for CBI Probe

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Monday said that his Haryana counterpart has been apprised of the investigation into Sonali Phogat’s death and a confidential report has been sent to Director General of Police, Haryana.

Sawant added the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be involved in the case “if the need arises.” DGP Goa Jaspal Singh had given a four to five-page report to Goa CM Sawant on the death case.

Phogat, 42, who found fame on TikTok, died under mysterious circumstances in Goa last week. The body of the 42-year-old had blunt force trauma, according to a post-mortem report, following which the Goa Police opened a murder investigation.

Police have so far arrested five people – Phogat’s personal assistant Sudhir Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramakant Mandrekar.

Phogat was administered methamphetamine, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant’s washroom, a senior police officer had said. All five accused are currently in the custody of Goa Police.

A team from the Goa Police investigating the death of Sonali Phogat will travel to Haryana on August 30, Inspector General of Police (Goa) Omvir Singh Bishnoi was quoted by LiveMint as saying.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has written to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into Phogat’s death, Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij said on Monday.

The move came after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave an assurance to Phogat’s family members who met him at his residence here on Saturday evening and sought a probe by the CBI into her death.

Khattar had assured the family that his government will write to the Goa government in this regard. Vij said Pogat’s family has levelled serious allegations that ”big names” can also be involved in the murder case.

Sawant told reporters that the Goa Police is investigating the case in the right direction. Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show “Big Boss”, was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here