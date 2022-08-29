Sonali Phogat Case: NCB to Quiz Accused Over ‘Chemical Used in Victim’s Drink’

CHANGE LANGUAGE
By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 29, 2022, 13:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Goa Police had said last week that Sonali Phogat was administered Methamphetamine or Meth at Curlies restaurant in north Goa hours before her death. (File Photo)

Goa Police had told media that Sonali Phogat’s associates -- Sukhwinder and Sudhir – had ‘intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it’. The NCB will investigate the substance, and question the two today

The Sonali Phogat death case, which has taken several turns since it was first reported last week, will be now probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) besides the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources have told CNN-News18.

The BJP leader and former TikTok star from Haryana, Phogat, died of suspected heart attack in Goa on August 23. So far, five have been arrested in the case, including two of her associates who have been charged with her murder.

Last weekend, a security footage emerged where Phogat, dressed in red top and blue shorts, was seen limping on her way out of a nightclub in Goa holding on to a man for support, hours before she was declared dead. Yesterday, another clip surfaced on social media that purportedly shows Phogat being forced to drink on the dance floor. The man in the video appears to be Sudhir Sangwan, one of her associates, who has been booked. Another of her associates, Sukhwinder Singh, was seen accompanying the two at the club.

During a press conference, Goa inspector general Omvir Singh Bishnoi had told media, “When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it.”

According to sources, the NCB will investigate the substance used in Phogat’s drink, and will question two of the accused today about the source of drug.

The Goa Police had said last week that the 42-year-old BJP leader was administered Methamphetamine or Meth at Curlies Restaurant in north Goa hours before her death. Restaurant owner Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Meanwhile, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant had said the CBI will probe Phogat’s death after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar made him a request. “Haryana CM had called me and urged to handover Phogat murder case to CBI. I have told him that we don’t have any problem and we will hand it over to CBI,” Sawant had said.

