Sonali Phogat Death: Goa Restaurant Owner, Drug Peddler Arrested; Total 4 Nabbed So Far | Key Updates

The Goa Police have arrested two more accused in alleged connection with the death of actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The 42-year-old leader had visited a restaurant on Monday night and was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district from her hotel on the morning of August 23. Four people have been arrested so far in the case.

Here are the key updates related to the case:

Two people, including a restaurant owner and a peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused held earlier in the Phogat murder case, were arrested on Saturday, police said.

The drug peddler– Dattaprasad Gaonkar, and Edwin Nunes, who owns Curlies restaurant where Phogat had partied before her death– were detained from Anjuna on Saturday morning and were arrested from afternoon. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Two accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who were arrested earlier in the case, had “confessed” in their statement that they had procured drugs from Gaonkar, police said.

The police had said that Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some “obnoxious substance” in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. They have been charged with murder. A court in Goa on Saturday sent Sagwan and Singh to police custody for ten days.

The 42-year-old actor-politician had visited the restaurant on Monday night and was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district from her hotel on the morning of August 23.

Phogat’s death, earlier suspected to have been caused by a heart attack, has now been turned into a murder case with her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder behind bars. Phogat’s family has levelled allegations of rape against Sangwan and his aide.

Earlier, there were reports of the leader having multiple “blunt force injuries” on her body which the accused claimed could have been caused by abrasion while she was being taken to the hospital. However, the Goa Police now claimed that the body didn’t have any injury, fracture, or mark as such that proved she died due to an injury.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here