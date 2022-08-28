Sonali Phogat Death LIVE Updates: Drug Peddler Held by Goa Police, 5 Arrested So Far; CM Khattar Assures Family of CBI Probe

Live now
Sonali Phogat Death LIVE Updates: A new video of BJP leader Sonali Phogat has emerged where she is seen held by a man as she struggled and limped to maintain her balance and led to a table. The video, believed to have captured the last few hours of Phogat’s life, shows Phogat, dressed in red crop top and blue shorts, limping into the pub, holding on to the man for support. Read More
Goa Police said BJP leader Sonali Phogat was given methamphetamine, a recreational drug, by her aides hours before her death, as two more persons were arrested on Saturday in the case related to her alleged murder. So, far, five people have been arrested. Phogat was administered methamphetamine, a kind of recreational drug, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant’s washroom, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi. Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, arrested earlier, allegedly told police that they had procured drugs from Gaonkar who worked as a room boy at Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where they were staying.
A drug peddler, identified as Rama Mandrekar, has been arrested by Anjuna Police in the matter, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five.
Chandigarh: CM Khattar assured us there'll be CBI probe & we'll get justice. Everything will come to fore. It can be seen in video that it was done forcefully. She told me that something wrong is being done to her after that her phone got off: Rupesh, Sonali Phogat's sister https://t.co/FC9yvhPWii pic.twitter.com/c1uZFVNxUF
The Haryana government on Saturday decided to write to the Goa government seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The decision came minutes after the deceased’s family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence in Chandigarh to demand the same. The CM expressed grief over the death of the BJP leader and assured the family that the government will do everything possible to get justice.
Haryana BJP leader and popular TikTok star Sonali Phogat’s associate Sudhir Sagwan is the prime accused in the investigation into her death and will have to answer why he delayed arranging medical assistant for the 42-year-old, top police sources told News18 on Saturday. Sagwan and co-accused Sukhwinder Singh had accompanied Phogat to Goa on August 22. She was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district from her hotel the next morning. Sagwan and Singh were arrested earlier on Saturday and remanded in police custody for 10 days. The police had on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some “obnoxious substance” in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding that they have been charged with murder.
Anew CCTV footage has emerged purportedly showing actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat being forced to drink on the dance floor at a club in Goa hours before her death. This came a day after a video emerged where Phogat can be seen staggering on her way out of a nightclub as she was helped by Sudhir Sangwan, one of her two associates arrested in the case. In the new video, man who is seen forcing Phogat to drink appears to be Sangwan, one of her two associates who have been arrested in her death case.
सोनाली फोगाट और सुधीर का दूसरा CCTV.. ड्रग्स देने वाला वीडियो !#SonaliPhogatDeathMystery #SonaliPhogat #sonaliphogatcctv pic.twitter.com/DRs4ctApl4
The man is said to be Sudhir Sangwan, her aide and an accused in the murder case. The video is suspected to be of around 4:30 am and also shows the other aid, Sukhwinder Wasi, the second accused in her alleged murder.
The Haryana government will write to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured her family members on Saturday. Family members of Phogat met Khattar at his residence here Saturday evening and requested for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death.
Khattar assured the family that his government will write to the Goa government in this regard, according to an official statement. During the meeting, the chief minister expressed grief over the sudden demise of Phogat.
“The government is firmly standing with the family in this sensitive time and the government will take every possible step to ensure justice in this case,” he said. Phogat, 42, who found fame on TikTok, died under mysterious circumstances in Goa earlier this week.
Police have so far arrested Phogat’s personal assistant Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar. While Singh and Sagwan are charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Goa Police on Saturday said BJP leader Sonali Phogat was given methamphetamine, a recreational drug, by her aides hours before her death, as two more persons were arrested in the case related to her alleged murder. It took the number of arrests in the case to four.
Of those arrested on Saturday, Dattaprasad Gaonkar had allegedly provided drugs to Phogat’s aides Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh who fed them to her, police said. Edwin Nunes, the other arrested man, is the owner of the Curlies restaurant in North Goa district where Phogat and her aides had partied on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.
Phogat was administered methamphetamine, a kind of recreational drug, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant’s washroom, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi. Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, arrested earlier, allegedly told police that they had procured drugs from Gaonkar who worked as a room boy at Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where they were staying.
