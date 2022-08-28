Sonali Phogat Death LIVE Updates: Drug Peddler Held by Goa Police, 5 Arrested So Far; CM Khattar Assures Family of CBI Probe

Read more

The man is said to be Sudhir Sangwan, her aide and an accused in the murder case. The video is suspected to be of around 4:30 am and also shows the other aid, Sukhwinder Wasi, the second accused in her alleged murder.

The Haryana government will write to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured her family members on Saturday. Family members of Phogat met Khattar at his residence here Saturday evening and requested for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death.

Khattar assured the family that his government will write to the Goa government in this regard, according to an official statement. During the meeting, the chief minister expressed grief over the sudden demise of Phogat.

“The government is firmly standing with the family in this sensitive time and the government will take every possible step to ensure justice in this case,” he said. Phogat, 42, who found fame on TikTok, died under mysterious circumstances in Goa earlier this week.

Police have so far arrested Phogat’s personal assistant Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar. While Singh and Sagwan are charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Goa Police on Saturday said BJP leader Sonali Phogat was given methamphetamine, a recreational drug, by her aides hours before her death, as two more persons were arrested in the case related to her alleged murder. It took the number of arrests in the case to four.

Of those arrested on Saturday, Dattaprasad Gaonkar had allegedly provided drugs to Phogat’s aides Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh who fed them to her, police said. Edwin Nunes, the other arrested man, is the owner of the Curlies restaurant in North Goa district where Phogat and her aides had partied on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.

Phogat was administered methamphetamine, a kind of recreational drug, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant’s washroom, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi. Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, arrested earlier, allegedly told police that they had procured drugs from Gaonkar who worked as a room boy at Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where they were staying.

