Sonali Phogat Death Probe: Co-owner of Curlies Restaurant Who was Out on Bail Arrested for Evading Questioning, Submitting Fake Covid Certificate

The co-owner of Goa’s Curlies restaurant – Edwin Nunes – was arrested for submitting a fake Covid certificate to the Anjuna police and evading investigation in the Sonali Phogat death case, reports The Hindustan Times. Nunes was previously out on bail in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case in the BJP leader’s death.

According to police statement, Nunes was called by Anjuna Police on several occasions in November 2022 for investigation purposes, but he allegedly produced a fake covid certificate from a private diagnostics lab in order to evade questioning. “The Anjuna police lodged another FIR against him for submitting a forged document before the police station,” deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi said in a statement, as per The Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the police have also approached the court for cancellation of bail claiming that he had violated the conditions of the bail.

Edwin Nunes was granted conditional bail in September by a local court against a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of Rs 15,000 each.

Goa’s Curlies restaurant came into the spotlight after Haryana Phogat’s death in August. The restaurant was scheduled to be razed allegedly over green violations, but the Supreme Court stayed the demolition on condition that no commercial activities will take place.

Goa Police had informed that Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates, who were arrested after being named as accused in the case.

Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe into the death of the BJP leader after a request was made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Goa CM Pramod Sawant in August.

