Sonali Phogat Death Updates: Haryana DGP Says Ready to Extend All Help to Goa Police; Edwin Nunes Doesn't Own Restaurant Linked to Phogat's Death, Claims Lawyer

Sonali Phogat Death Updates: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s murder case will be handed over to CBI. The move comes after Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had requested the Goa government for a CBI probe in the matter.

“Haryana CM had called me and urged to handover Phogat murder case to CBI. I have told him that we don’t have any problem and we will hand it over to CBI,” Sawant said.

Goa police has registered two separate cases in connection with Phogat murder case. In the murder case, Sudhir Sangvan and Sukhwinder Singh have already been arrested and sent to 10-day police custody. In the narcotics case, three people have been arrested.

Here are the latest updates in the murder case:

– Haryana DGP PK Agarwal said that the state police is in touch with the Goa police which is investigating the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat and added he was ready to extend all support for a speedy investigation in this case.

– Accused Edwin Nunes’ lawyer claimed his client didn’t own the Curlies restaurant in north Goa where Phogat and two of her male companions had partied hours before her death.

– On Saturday night, the Anjuna police in North Goa district arrested drug peddler Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar for allegedly supplying drugs to another peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in custody in connection with the case. With this, five people have so far been arrested in the case.

– Gaonkar had allegedly supplied drugs to two other accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who accompanied Phogat on the Goa trip, police earlier said.

– A Goa court remanded three of the accused arrested in the case of alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to police custody for five days. The police produced the three accused – Edwin Nunes, who owns the Curlies restaurant in Goa, and two drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramakant Mandrekar – before the court in Panaji.

Sonali Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality TV show “Big Boss”, was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa district on August 23, a day after she arrived in the coastal state. Police have so far arrested five people in connection with the Phogat murder case including two of her associates – Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh – who accompanied her on the Goa trip, besides Gaonkar, Nunes, and Mandrekar.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here