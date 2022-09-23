CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Judicial Custody of Two Accused Extended by 14 Days
Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Judicial Custody of Two Accused Extended by 14 Days

Last Updated: September 23, 2022, 23:26 IST

Sonali Phogat was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on the morning of August 23, 2022. (Twitter/@ANI)

The official also said the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea to interrogate Sagwan and Singh in jail has been allowed by the court

A court in Goa on Friday extended the judicial custody of two persons arrested in connection with the death of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat. Phogat (43) was brought dead to a private hospital in Anjuna on August 23, with police claiming she was given an “obnoxious” substance mixed with water to drink.

The Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class extended the custody of Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh by 14 days, a police official said. The two, charged with murder, are lodged in the central jail at Colvale.

The official also said the Central Bureau of Investigation’s plea to interrogate Sagwan and Singh in jail has been allowed by the court.

The case is being probed by the CBI, a team of which is in the coastal state.

first published:September 23, 2022, 23:26 IST
last updated:September 23, 2022, 23:26 IST