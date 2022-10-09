Sonali Phogat Murder: Family Gets 2 Anonymous Letters, One on 'Rs 10-Crore Deal'

Two anonymous letters reached BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s family last month, one of which talked about a “Rs 10 crore deal” made in her murder case. Her brother-in-law Aman Poonia said the family had received two letters from an anonymous sender and these should be investigated as they have “important information” regarding the case.

Phogat was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, following which five people were arrested, including two of the politician’s associates, in connection with her alleged murder.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Poonia said one letter stated that a deal of Rs 10 crore was made in the murder case and the other had names of political leaders in it. Both letters should be investigated as they held important information regarding the case, he added.

Poonia further said one letter came last month, and the other came a few days later. He also told ANI that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will be contesting the election from Adampur and rubbished links with the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the election from Adampur. We have no link with Aam Aadmi Party,” Poonia told ANI, adding, “we are already in the BJP. We will discuss it with people and then take a decision.”

Phogat’s brother Rinku has accused BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi of murdering his sister. He revealed this at the Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat in Hisar.

Khap spokesperson Sandeep Bharti told ANI that the allegations made by Phogat’s kin have been taken into consideration by the mahapanchayat, and it has decided that Bishnoi should explain his stand.

