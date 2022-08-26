Sonali Phogat's Associates Force-Fed Her 'Deadly’ Concoction of Synthetic Drugs, Have Confessed Crime: Police

The mystery behind the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa was finally unraveled on Friday after police confirmed it as a case of murder due to drug overdose.

Goa Police have videographic evidence to show that Phogat was force-fed a ‘deadly’ concoction of synthetic drugs by two of her associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, which led to her death.

Goa’s Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh said detailed investigations and questioning of those who were present at the club where Phogat was seen partying with Sudhir and Sukhwinder have revealed video recordings of the night in question.

CCTV images and video recordings show Phogat and her two associates partying at an Anjuna-based club. Of the many videos retrieved from the spot, two videos clearly show how a drink was being forced down Phogat’s throat by one of the accused after which she went running towards the bathroom.

The senior police official also said that the two accused in custody have confessed to feeding Phogat “an obnoxious concoction of chemicals with her drink”.

He said: “When one of the accused was confronted with the video that shows him forcefully feeding her the drink, both Sudhir and Sukhwinder confessed that they intentionally mixed her drinks with an obnoxious concoction of chemicals. They gave it to her and after that, the victim was unable to remain in control of herself. Around 4am, when she was still unable to control herself, the victim is seen running towards the bathroom and stays inside for two hours. The accused has not given us an explanation as to what happened then.”

Phogat’s death allegedly took place in the hotel and the police have also traced the taxi driver who drove the three to their hotel. The preliminary investigation has revealed how the two accused are directly involved in the case and the details on what the concoction was and where they disposed of the container will be further determined as the investigation continues, police told News18.

“We have traced the path from the club to the hotel and have begun questioning the driver for details,” Singh said.

While the hospital initially declared her death due to cardiac arrest, this new development has changed the course of the investigation. Senior police officials who spoke to News18 say that evidence indicates that the two accused had some economic interest with Phogat and that could have been the cause behind this act.

However, the police are yet to find the reason behind the ‘multiple blunt force injuries over the body’ that was found in the autopsy report by the Goa Medical College.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here