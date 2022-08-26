Sonali Phogat's Family Performs Last Rites in Haryana, to Decide on Calling for CBI Probe

The mortal remains of Haryana-based BJP leader and social media star Sonali Phogat was taken to the cremation grounds on Friday after being kept in her farmhouse for the family to pay last respects. Expressing dissatisfaction with the investigation so far, Phogat’s family said the decision to appeal for a CBI probe will be taken after last rites are conducted.

“After the last rites are conducted, the family members will decide whether or not we want a CBI probe into her death. We are sure that it was a murder. We are satisfied with the probe done so far,” Rinku, Sonali’s brother, told news agency ANI in Hisar.

Haryana | After the last rites are conducted, the family members will decide whether or not we want a CBI probe into her death. We are sure that it was a murder. We are satisfied with the probe done so far: Rinku, Sonali Phogat's brother, in Hisar pic.twitter.com/pdxdrgz7z6 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Thursday said if Phogat’s family wants a CBI probe into her death, it will be considered. He said the government firmly stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and will consider the action as demanded by them.

“Whatever the family wants, we will do accordingly,” he said while responding to their demand for a CBI probe into Phogat’s death.

Goa Police on Thursday arrested two associates of Phogat in connection with her ‘murder’ after the post-mortem report said there were “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body. Accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi had arrived in Goa with Phogat (42) on August 22.

Phogat, who first found fame on TikTok, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning. Doctors had said prima facie she died of a heart attack.

Autopsy was conducted on her body on Thursday morning and soon after Anjuna police added the charge of murder to the case and arrested Sagwan and Wasi. Both the accused had been named in the police complaint filed by Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday.

The autopsy was conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital after her family agreed to the procedure. Dr Sunil Shrikant Chimbolkar of the Forensic Science Department of GMCH in his report reserved the opinion on the cause of death.

The cause of death due to the best of my knowledge and belief is reserved pending chemical analysis. Histopathology and serological reports of the tissues preserved, the report said.However there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain,” it added.

The autopsy was earlier scheduled on Wednesday, but Phogat’s brother claimed she was murdered by two of her associates and the family would agree to autopsy only after an FIR was registered against them.

