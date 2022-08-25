Sonali Phogat’s Murder Gets Murkier; Family Alleges Rape; Arrests Likely | 10 Facts

The family of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who died in Goa on August 23, has alleged that his sister was raped and murdered by her personal assistant and his friend. Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka has lodged a complaint in Goa, stating that his sister had spoken to their mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death and had complained against her staff during that conversation.

Dhaka alleged that his sister’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder were responsible for her death, which was being said to be of natural causes earlier but was turned into a murder case after a post-mortem showed she had multiple injuries on her body.

Here are all the latest facts you need to know about Phogat’s death:

BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s family has alleged that she was raped and murdered by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. Her brother Rinku Dhaka told news agency ANI that Sangwan raped Phogat after adding drugs to her food. “She (Sonali) said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media,” the complaint read, as per ANI. Dhaka also claimed that Sangwan threatened Phogat of destroying her political and acting career, while seizing her phones, property records, ATM cards and house keys. The police commissioner of Goa told CNN-News18 that former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda was under the scanner. Kanda owns one of the biggest offshore casinos in Goa. Phogat’s brother alleged that Kanda was linked to one of his sister’s staff members, while other members of the family claimed that he had a role to play. There is, however, no murder charge against Kanda. The IGP said Phogat’s death was turned into a murder case after a post-mortem report showed that there were “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body. Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official told PTI. The Goa Police have pressed a charge of murder against Sangwan and Sukhwinder. According to the FIR registered at Anjuna police station, the two staff members had a common intention of murdering Phogat. Police said the two accused have been detained and will be arrested shortly. They will then be taken for their medical while a police team is on its way to search the hotel rooms of the accused. Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka said the BJP leader had no plans at all to go to Goa. “She had no plan to come to Goa. She was brought here as a pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot, two rooms in hotel had been booked only for two days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on August 24, but rooms were only booked from August 21 to 22,” Dhaka told ANI. Phogat’s mortal remains will shortly be taken out of Goa medical college and moved to Delhi later in the night as her family wants a second medical opinion. Inspector general of police OS Bishnoi, however, said woman police officers who conducted a physical examination of Phogat’s body have not found any sharp-edged injuries. Haryana minister Anil Vij said there should be a high-level inquiry into Phogat’s death. “Her family is making serious allegations and a high-level inquiry should be conducted to reveal the truth,” Vij said. A team of forensic experts conducted the autopsy at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, an official said. Later, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said state DGP Jaspal Singh was personally monitoring the investigation into Phogat’s death. The DGP will brief the media later in the day. The autopsy was earlier scheduled for Wednesday but Phogat’s brother claimed she was murdered by two of her associates. Phogat was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area of North Goa district on the morning of August 23. It was initially suspected that she died of a heart attack. The police had then registered a case of unnatural death.

