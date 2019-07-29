Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sonam Wangchuk, Whose Story Inspired Aamir Khan's Character in '3 Idiots', Attends Delhi School

Sonam Wangchuk, who was the inspiration behind Aamir Khan's character in 3 Idiots, and Odisha's Education Minister Samir Ranjan visited a government school in Delhi on Monday to attend a 'happiness class'.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sonam Wangchuk, Whose Story Inspired Aamir Khan's Character in '3 Idiots', Attends Delhi School
Sonam Wangchuk is widely known around the world for his invention of the Ice Stupa artificial glaciers. For this he won the prestigious Rolex Award Enterprise in Hollywood in November 2016.(Image: Debashis Sarkar/ News18.com)
Loading...

New Delhi: Ladakhi educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who was the inspiration behind Aamir Khan's character in 3 Idiots, and Odisha's Education Minister Samir Ranjan visited a government school in Delhi on Monday to attend a 'happiness class'.

"Education is as much about software as it is about the hardware. Delhi's government school infrastructure is commendable but today I am very impressed by the work being done on children's mental well-being. Governments across states must rise above politics and work towards introducing such programmes," Wangchuk said.

The duo were accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during their visit to Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar.

"What I have genuinely observed today is that children are happy. Happiness Curriculum is helping children concentrate better on their studies. I want to congratulate Mr Sisodia and his government. I will go back to Odisha and speak with my chief minister about implementing this program in our schools," the Samir Ranjan said.

A 45-minute Happiness class is organized daily in the government schools of Delhi. It teaches children to be emotionally strong, increasing confidence and happiness in children. The Delhi government is celebrating a fifteen-day long 'Happiness Utsav' in its schools on completion of an year of the happiness curriculum.

"The Delhi model incorporates best practices from different states, and it would be healthy if all states were to learn from each other. It will help us develop our education system and make our children's future better," Sisodia said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram