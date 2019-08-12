Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sonbhadra Massacre: Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Umbha Village Tomorrow to Meet Family of Gond Tribals

Priyanka Gandhi will talk to the affected families about the development works in the village and try to get first-hand account of the steps taken by the government for their security after the people were gunned down over a land dispute.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
Sonbhadra Massacre: Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Umbha Village Tomorrow to Meet Family of Gond Tribals
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Sonbhadra (UP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Umbha village on Tuesday to meet the family members of ten Gond tribals who were gunned down last month over a land dispute.

The administration has started preparations for the visit, and security arrangements are being initiated in line with her security requirements, an official spokesman said.

Priyanka Gandhi will also talk to the affected families about the development works in the village and try to get first-hand account of the steps taken by the government for their security after the incident, party sources said.

Ten people were gunned down and 28 others injured when armed men led by a village pradhan clashed with the villagers in a bid to take possession of a disputed piece of land.

The Congress leader had tried to visit the village after the massacre but was denied permission by the district administration which had promulgated section 144 of the CrPC in view of the prevailing tension.

After meeting those injured in the Varanasi hospital, she was stopped and detained in Mirzapur on her way to Umbha. She was detained for the night by the district administration at the Chunar fort.

The members of tribal community had met Priyanka Gandhi the next day. The Congress leader had promised monetary help to the affected families which was handed over to them by a delegation of party leaders later.

