Sonia Gandhi Being Treated for Lower Respiratory Tract Infection, Other Post-Covid Symptoms: Cong

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the Ganga Ram Hospital here, and continues to be under close observation and treatment, the party said Friday.

Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection.

"She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning," he said in a statement. Ramesh, who is the new general secretary in-charge of the party's communications department, said a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. "She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," Ramesh said.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case. Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday.

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.