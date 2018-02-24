English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonia Gandhi Cancels Rae Bareli Visit Due to ‘Unavoidable’ Reasons
Sonia Gandhi was to attend a meeting of party leaders and launch a number of schemes from MP's discretionary fund at the Bhuremau Guest House on Saturday.
File photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Getty Images)
Rae Bareli (UP): Former Congress chief and Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi's day-long visit to her parliamentary constituency was cancelled today due to "unavoidable reasons".
"Gandhi's day-long visit has been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. We informed district officials about it late last night," her representative K L Sharma said here.
Gandhi was to attend a meeting of party leaders and launch a number of schemes from MP's discretionary fund at the Bhuremau Guest House on Saturday.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
